Tune in to the Essence 9th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon Red Carpet—Today at 2:45 P.M. ET

Essence is hosting its 9th annual Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon today, honoring powerhouse actress Tracee Ellis Ross (Fierce & Fearless Award) and legendary actress turned producer and director, Debbie Allen (Legend Award), as well as, entertainment attorney Nina Shaw (Lincoln Power Award).

As part of Oscars Week, Essence is giving fans an exclusive peek into the luncheon by live streaming all of the red carpet action, including interviews with stars, starting today, Feb. 25, at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Viewers can expect a slew of A-list celeb appearances, including Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Nick Cannon, Ryan Coogler, Zendaya, and more. Performing at the event will be famed R&B artist Leon Bridges.

Since its debut back in 2008, Essence's annual luncheon has featured notable stars and honorees, including Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong'o, Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Angela Bassett, Queen Latifah—just to name a few.

“We are delighted to continue the tradition of honoring exceptionally talented women who are making significant contributions as creators and performers in Hollywood,” noted Essence Editor-in-Chief Vanessa De Luca. “At a time when the conversation about diversity in Hollywood remains prevalent, recognizing the indomitable power and presence of Tracee Ellis Ross, Debbie Allen, and Nina Shaw at our annual Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon embraces an inclusive and diverse Hollywood community.”

Should you miss out on today's live stream video (above), the luncheon will also be televised as an Essence and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network special, airing on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. For extra highlights and behind-the-scenes access, tune in to Essence.com and follow the event's happenings on Twitter and Instagram @essencemag, #BlackWomeninHollywood.