Trust Us, We Tried It: The Vampire Facial

Kim Peiffer
Sep 21, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Ever since Kim Kardashian West tried out the Vampire Facial and shared it with the world, it has become one of the hottest medical facials out there. But what exactly is it, and does it really work?  We put it to the test. In the clip above, Dr. Erica Walters of Park Avenue Skin Solutions performs the Vampire Facial (also known as microneedling) on me.

After applying numbing cream to my face, she began with the extraction of my own blood, which was then spun inside a machine that extracts PRP, Platelet-rich plasma, out of my blood. She then applied to my face during the treatment. “PRP injections remove fine lines around the mouth and help eliminate any lines or bags around the eyes. It also helps to reduce hyperpigmentation and any acne scarring,” said Dr. Walters. Once the PRP is spun from my blood, she started making tiny injections with a needle around any “problem areas.” As you will see, I had more than a few….

Next up, the microneedling tool. “The microneedling tool causes physical injury to the skin inducing an inflammatory reaction, which then induces healing that creates more collagen making the skin look younger and more supple,” she said. Sold. So she moved the tool (which feels like sandpaper) around my skin in a circular pattern.

When it was all said and done (start to finish took about 2 hours, with one hour of numbing time), Walters applied hyaluronic acid to my skin to help calm it down, then applied a sheet mask which helped reduce some of the redness and swelling. Because I’m in the beauty industry, I went right back to the office afterward without hesitation, much to the horror of my co-workers (“What happened to your FACE, said more than a few staffers). So warning, you WILL be red and look slightly horrific for a few days, so plan accordingly. I ended up canceling a date that night, I was not my most attractive self post-vampire (it has the name vampire it in for a reason).

However, beauty is pain, no? Because after a couple of weeks, my skin has never been more glowy. Will I go again? Absolutely. Check out the clip above to watch the full procedure.

Watch the full episode of We Tried It: Extreme Facials now on the new PeopleTV network. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So I'm here with Dr. Erica. What is the first step of this magical process? So the first step is we clean your face, and then we put a nice thick layer of topical anesthetic so that we get you nice and numb so that you don't feel the procedure. Great, I would prefer not to feel it. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Okay so my face is pretty numb right now. I have been numbing for about an hour and I can hardly feel it. So what is the next step? The next step is to draw blood so we can put it down in the centrifuge to get that plasma. Okay lets do it So this is the centrifuge, we put the blood in here And gravity will actually pull the red blood cells all the way to the bottom. And on top will be the plasma that we use. [MUSIC] So now we're gonna do Through injections of concentrated PRP. This is all plasma, platelet-rich plasma. So we want to do the injections under your eye so that we can get rid of that undereye circle that people have, that they complain about, the discoloration and Since a lot of times you can't put Botox right here to get rid of those fine lines this will improve any fine lines that you have. So we're gonna do the fine lines around the mouth. We're also injecting anywhere I see like any hyper-pigmentation. This is one of the best things you can do for acne scars. [MUSIC] Alright, so this is the microneedling device. So this tool right here is going to make tiny punctures all over the skin? Exactly. I actually just put this on like a serum, and then the microneedle pushes it in as we go. Let's do it! How's that? Not bad? Not bad. Why is this procedure so popular and what are some of the benefits? So I think it's really popular because it's new but for me I actually think this is one of my favorite procedures because it really doesn't have side effects. Except for, you know, some redness, a little bit of bruising, because it's perfectly safe, using your own blood, with no additives. I think a very underappreciated procedure, because Cuz it's so wonderful and it's so effective and completely organic and natural. In this type of situation where there is no injury to the skin, we actually are creating injury. The micro needle is causing physical injury to the skin which induces a inflammatory reaction that then induces healing that creates more collagen which thickens the skin makes it look younger, more supple. And then the PRP compounds that effect by releasing a ton of growth factors that then can not only regenerate your own collagen but can also regenerate blood vessels, can heal scars, can actually Grow hair back, depending on where you put it and what you want it to do. It has like a stem cell like property to it, which is incredible. Very very safe procedure. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] What is the typical post-procedure downtime? Most people the downtime is between 24 to 72 hours of redness. You're supposed to leave this on your skin the entire day. Don't wash your face. I like that because I think that as the holes heal you have this PRP sitting on your skin. For the rest of day. But obviously, if have something to do, I recommend keeping it on for 4-6 hours if you absolutely have to wash it off later. I'm just putting on a little hyaluronic acid, by the way, to just kind of smooth out and moisturize the skin and draw some water to it. For those at home who wanna try this procedure, what is the average cost? Each one starts at $1,000 and we recommend three treatments between four and six weeks apart. So I always do this nice cooling facemask afterwards to kind of cool the skin down and decrease that redness before people leave so they don't look too scary. I'm really excited for the results My face feels a little red. It actually feels like I have a little bit of a sunburn right now, but it wasn't bad at all. My skin was numb I hardly felt a thing, and that was a breeze. This facial is extreme because you Are extracting your own blood from your body and plus, there's a little bit of downtime with this one. You can't just walk right out of the office and expect to look glowing and radiant. It does take a little bit for your skin to heal. I experienced a little bit of redness for about three to four days. I felt like it worked best around my eyes. I was having some wrinkles that were forming and some dark circles and I feel like it really adjust that The best. I would definitely get this facial again. In fact, I want to get one every year for the rest of my life. [LAUGH] [BLANK_AUDIO]

