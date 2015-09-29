Trevor Noah Gives a Sweet Tribute to Jon Stewart on His Daily Show Debut

Trevor Noah is putting his own spin on The Daily Show, but he's not afraid to pay homage to his predecessor Jon Stewart.

The South African comedian made his debut as the show's new host Monday night, and kicked things off by giving Stewart a shoutout. "Many people are part of the reason that I'm sitting here today, but above all I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge one man, and that's Jon Stewart. Thank you, Jon. Thank you for believing in me," he said.

"I'm not quite sure what you saw in me, but I'll work hard everyday to find it. And I'll make you not look like the crazy old dude who left his inheritance to some random kid in Africa."

Noah also joked about how a few very notable, funny ladies (including Amy Schumer) turned down the gig. He said, "Well, it turns out that Comedy Central did ask women to host, and the women they asked turned the job down because they had better things to do and clearly knew something I didn't."

He did acknowledge what a dream come true this job was for him. "This is surreal for me. Growing up in the dusty streets of South Africa, I never dreamed I would have—well two things really: an indoor toilet, and a job as the host of The Daily Show."

Watch his tribute in the above video, and see the full episode here.