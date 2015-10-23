Travel Back in Time with Makeup Artist Lisa Eldridge

Have you ever wondered the true inspiration behind some of the most memorable makeup looks of all time? Well, wonder no more! In this fun video above, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge takes us back in time as she breaks down the best and worst makeup moments in history. Her educational clip highlights and decodes how makeup was worn by women during some of the most iconic times—everything from Egyptian and ancient Greek looks, to flappers and the Venetian class. The best part? Her detailed descriptions allow you to mimic all the looks she immitates (take note of the exact products used). Hop into Eldridge’s time machine by tuning into the video above—you’ll be shocked by the truth behind some of the ensembles.