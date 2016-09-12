Transition Your Accessories from Elegant to Edgy

All that glitters is gold…and silver…and really any metallic hue. This fall, sparkle is back. Don’t be afraid to add some shimmer for an avant-garde look that will have you turning heads and feeling like a shining star. From a dusting of gold glitter to a sweep of icy metallic, this trend is on point this season—from subtle to statement making. Add a dash of glamour with a well-thought-out metallic earring to match your other shimmer mainstays, like ornate embellishments and lurex knits.

