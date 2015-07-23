Trainwreck's Brie Larson Shows Us What an Emoji Movie Might Be Like

It's difficult to imagine how a movie based on emojis would come to life, but following a reported three-studio bidding war a film about the tiny icons is moving forward. And thanks to Trainwreck star Brie Larson and Jimmy Kimmel, we have a little taste of what might be in store for us.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday, the host claimed to have gotten his hands on a copy of the script and Larson stepped up to help him with a table read of it. "Woman," Larson said." Man, winking face," said Kimmel, to which she replied, "Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes." It's a pretty formulaic plot, until things turn dark. Click the video above to hear the drama unfold!

