The Trailer for Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children Will Give You Chills

Tim Burton’s latest project is nothing short of peculiar. The director is adapting beloved young adult novel Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children into a film, and the first trailer will seriously give you goosebumps.

The film transports you somewhere “unlike any place you’ve ever seen,” where children with special powers live together under the direction of Miss Peregrine, beautifully portrayed by Eva Green. New arrival Jake, played by Asa Butterfield, learns that he was “born to protect” them from the threats to the home—which include mystical creatures and a terrifying-looking Samuel L. Jackson.

Watch the full trailer above and mark your calendars for when the film hit theaters in September.