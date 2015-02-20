The Trailer for Mad Men's Final Season Is Here And It's A Swinging Party

The trailer for the final (very short) season of Mad Men is here and it looks like the show is certainly going to go out with a bang. The trailer (above) shows the entire cast in full-on swinging 70's fashion—complete with bell bottoms and side-burns—hanging out poolside with Diana Ross's sexy "Love Hangover" playing throughout. Even the always serious Don Draper (Jon Hamm) is looking a little more relaxed and rocking lighter colors.

In the same vein of all trailers and promos for the AMC series, no real spoilers are revealed (the cast doesn't even speak). However it looks like in one shot Pete Campbell (Vincent Kartheiser) is checking out Peggy (Elizabeth Moss). Could this troubled couple have one more go at it before the end? And even though Megan Draper (Jessica Pare) and Don parted ways the last time they were together, it looks like the second Mrs. Draper is still going to be in his life. All Draper's co-workers including Roger (John Slattery) and Joan (Christina Hendricks) are there as well. And it wouldn't be Mad Men without Betty Draper (January Jones) looking glamorous as always.

The final seven episode season of Mad Men returns on Sunday, April 5, at 9/8c on AMC.

