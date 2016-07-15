8 Things You Didn't Know About Tracee Ellis Ross

In many ways, Tracee Ellis Ross is an open book. She's an outspoken feminist, a known deep thinker, and, well, the daughter of a living legend. But during our interview with the Black-ish actress for this month's #innerstyle column, we learned quite a few things (eight, in fact) that were nothing short of revelations about the 43-year-old star.

For starters, "Ellis" isn't her real name. "My real middle name, on my birth certificate, is Tracee Joy," she says in the video above. "My mom said I was allowed to let it go professionally because I've embodied it."

As hilarious as she is, we also learned a few serious things about her, too, like the one thing she wished she knew growing up. "[I wish I knew] that I was enough. I had a mother who told me that, so I don’t know where the message got lost," she tells I Am That Girl co-founder Emily Greener in the August issue of InStyle (now available on newsstands and for digital download). "I used to think, there is a right way to look, there is a right person to become—and then I really got stuck."

So how did she get "unstuck"? By accepting it. "Acceptance does not mean you like it. It means that you agree this is what it is," she says. "Once you have that, you can step forward."

For more from Ross—including what's running through her mind when she's on the red carpet—watch the video above, and read Greener's full interview with the actress here. Plus, visit iamthatgirl.com to learn more about the non-profit organization and its mission to improve the way young women treat themselves, and each other.