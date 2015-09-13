At the Toronto International Film Festival, Patrick Stewart talks about his latest role in 'Green Room'.

[BLANK_AUDIO] Script arrived. Downloaded it because no longer bikes don't come to your door and hand you an exciting package. No, it's just downloading. And in the evening, I settled down to read it. My house in England is A little isolated, no other houses near it, just land, agricultural land. I began reading just as dusk was falling, and around about page 40, I closed the script and I got up and went around my house because I was alone, Making sure that all the doors and windows were locked. [LAUGH] Why would I do that? And then I switched on all of the perimeter lights around my property. And I don't do that. But I just wanted, the movie had undermined me and made me feel so unsafe. I knew without a doubt it was what I wanted to do next. Couple of days later I was on a plane to Portland, Oregon. He is a business man, we won't talk about the business that he's in, but he's quite successful, but something happens, which is no fault of his or no concern of his really, which threatens his livelihood, his career, his business, everything is At stake, and so he has to quietly, methodically work out a plan in which he can prevent this collapse of his existence from happening. Unfortunately, in order to bring this about, these four young people have to die. [UNKNOWN] Well, you know, it's the downside of taking care of yourself and taking care of himself is primarily his objective. In this movie, so I thought it would be interesting to really find a decent, quiet, thoughtful individual who, who is just trying to do the best he can in a difficult situation. Which happens to involve machetes and pit bulls and [LAUGH] right And box cutters, It's an occupational hazard Yeah, it is.

