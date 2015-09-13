Toronto International Film Festival: Drew Barrymore and Toni Collette

At the Toronto International Film Festival, 'Miss You Already' stars Drew Barrymore and Toni Collette talk about playing two friends at life crossroads.

Show Transcript

Hi, we are here with Toni Collette and Drew Barrymore, the stars of "Miss you already" here at the Toronto international film festival. Great movie, moving film about female friendship and all of it's complexity, not a perfect friendship. How was that as actors to play? He was brilliant. Yeah. And in terms of chemistry, that's not something that you can really determine. And we've had mutual friends, but not really gotten to know each other and we really got to know each other on this movie. We unzipped and jumped right in -- Then. And we got lucky because we really got along and we liked each other. And we had the electric connection and you just can't fake it. And you hope for it, but you don't know what it's gonna be like when you show up and [SOUND] It was instant and easy. This film is about two women at huge crossroads in both of their lives and how those lives intersect Particularly when we're talking about cancer and disease? Was that hard for you to play in terms of not doing Glee? I just didn't want to misrepresent. I just felt a real responsibility to make it as real and as true and possible. This is, as Tony says, such a celebration of life. There's such a strength and humor and real-lifeness in film. It's hard to capture that daily thing that goes on. It's marathon, it's not a sprint. You're not always perfect and weepy and it's like you're selfish and you're angry and it's humorous [CROSSTALK] and you make each other laugh and you're connected, you're distant. Lifelong friendship takes on so many extraordinary things and that's, you know, it's birth it's death, that's what, it's all in this film somehow in the most un-heavy handed way.

