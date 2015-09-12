At the Toronto International Film Festival Donald Glover talks about being 'The Martian' cast's resident "science geek".

[BLANK_AUDIO] We're here with the amazing Donald Glover and Sean Bean, part of the crew here from The Martian at the Toronto International Film Festival. Big, sprawling, Ridley Scott outer space epic And you had to learn a lot science, Donald. You were sort of the science geek of the movie. Did you know a lot about space and science beforehand? No. I know a little bit about orbit but not enough to sustain or save anyone. So if I'm lost in outer space I should not call you. You should just call me to let me know and it'd be kinda cool that I was the first person you contacted but definitely not to get help. [CROSSTALK]

