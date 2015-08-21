Topher Grace Once Played an Absurd Prank on His That '70s Show Co-Star's Date

Growing up around Ashton Kutcher, like Topher Grace did when they both starred on That ’70s Show, is bound to leave anyone with a taste for pranks (or a total fear of them). While Grace is nowhere near the trickster Kutcher turned out to be, he did manage to pull off a pretty good one on a girl who was on a date with their co-star Wilmer Valderrama.

The American Ultra actor set the scene for Jimmy Kimmel when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday. It happened back when Bluetooth originally came out, and for the first time people could have clear phone conversations through a car’s speakers. “I was talking on the phone with [Wilmer] and he was picking some girl up for a date,” Grace said.

“That sounds about right,” Kimmel quipped.

As soon as the girl got in the car, Grace began speaking in a robotic voice. “Where would you like me to drive?” he asked, and the date totally believed that the car was talking to them. “May I say you smell lovely this evening,” Grace continued. “You just do the talking, I’ll do the driving.”

The bit went on for about half an hour before she finally grew wise. Click the video above to find out how Grace ensured that new dad Kutcher never Punk’d him!

