Tom Hiddleston Gives a Local TV Weather Report, Blames Chris Hemsworth for Storms

Possibly tired of watching Asgard burn, Loki hit Earth on Thursday to give the weather report on a local Chicago-area news broadcast.

Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and currently stars as Hank Williams in I Saw the Light, stepped in on Chicago 32 to provide some commentary on a string of bad weather throughout the Midwest.

“My brother from another mother has been misbehaving,” Hiddleston joked. “The god of thunder has brought he skill-set to bear on the local weather. There’s a huge storm front coming in, and all that means is Chris Hemsworth has taken his hammer and smashed it on the surface of the sky and it’s going to rain a hell of a lot. So good luck with that.”

