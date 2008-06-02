Tom Ford Unveils his New Fragrance

High atop the Rockefeller building in New York, fashion's leading man held a spectacular art deco-themed party to celebrate the launche of his new perfume for women, Tom Ford Black Orchid.

[MUSIC] This is Suzanne Zuckerman from Instyle.com. Tom Ford held a fabulous [UNKNOWN] at the top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center, to celebrate the launch of his brand new fragrance Black Orchid. Everyone came out to celebrate Tom. From his fashionista friends, to his fellow designers. [MUSIC] Cynthia Rowley, Carmen Cass, hot young actress Olivia Wilde, even old pal Gina Gershan all came out to celebrate Tom on his big New York night. I'm his biggest fan. I love him the most. [LAUGH] Tom he's so, I mean obviously he's sexy, obviously he's brilliant and smart, but he really is such a sweetie. He's kind of like the perfect leading man. He's sort of the leading man of fashion. Well he loves the women. And I think that's great. He really respects women, and, and he holds them in high esteem puts them on a pedestal and that's always a good thing. It's beautiful out there. I think it's such a great place to have an event. [MUSIC] Inside the party space at Top Of The Rock, surrounded by amazing 360 degree views of New York City. Everyone had fabulous drinks of [UNKNOWN] champagne. Appropriately, the room was festooned with deep dark purple orchids, in honor of the fragrance, and the party's theme. The evening was an art deco master piece. Orchids are something that I've been obsessed with for years. My customer's not a geranium. It's not a rose. It's not you know, a wildflower. This is a, an urban, sophisticated hot house customer, so from a lot of different angles, black orchid just made sense. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

