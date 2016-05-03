Tituss Burgess and John Stamos Sing "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid

The buildup to Tituss Burgess singing The Little Mermaid’s “Kiss the Girl” with John Stamos on The Late Late Show Monday began with a simple question from bandleader Reggie Watts: If you could fly anywhere in the world, where would you go? Host James Corden said that he wanted to visit his old English teacher’s bedroom window “just to see if what I played in my mind as a 15-year-old boy is actually true.” Burgess, meanwhile, simply wanted to visit Beyoncé and Jay Z’s kitchen “and try some of that lemonade.”

In keeping with his longtime Beach Boys fandom, Stamos declared that he just wanted to visit the tropical spot that inspired the band’s hit “Kokomo.” This led to him singing some of that song, comparing his voice with Burgess’s. Eventually, Burgess bursted out into “Kiss the Girl” and got the whole crowd to snap along.

Watch the clip above.

