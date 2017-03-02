Tina Fey Just Hired These TV Vets for Her New NBC Show

This is seriously the BEST news. Tina Fey has assembled an all-star cast for her next NBC show and it’s clearly going to be epic.

This lovely funny lady is bringing another comedy to television for NBC and the cast is right out of our dream-casting wish list. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tina will produce the pilot titled The Sackett Sisters, and it will star Casey Wilson (from Happy Endings) and Busy Philipps (from Dawson’s Creek, Freaks & Geeks, and also her own Instagram stories, which are kinda the best things on Instagram).

The premise of the show already sounds like something we’re into:

“The single-camera comedy revolves around the Sackett family, which is reunited when two estranged sisters perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together.”

And did we mention that it’s Busy Philipps AND Casey Wilson?! Seriously, these two are a great pairing. And apparently, Busy agrees. She knew the two of them were perfect for the parts after reading the pilot:

I'M NOT SAYING I SECRETED THIS BUT I'M NOT SAYING I DIDN'T. No joke, when I read this pilot, I said to my husband "I have to do this show and it should be me and @caseyrosewilson." DREAMS DO COME TRUE!🙏🙌👑👯 A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Casey will play Sutton, “the cautious, humble and smartest in the Sutton family of train wrecks who moved as far from them as possible the minute she was old enough” while Busy will play the older of the two sisters named Maddy, who is “the family’s living embodiment of their failure.”

The two will also be joined by Bradley Whitford (from The West Wing!!) as their father. Just when you thought it couldn’t get better, right? We’ll have to wait until later in the year to see if this pilot gets picked up. But with this stellar cast, how could it not?