That Time Dame Helen "Fell a Little Bit in Love with" Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel really gets Helen Mirren’s motor running! When the Academy Award-winning actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the show's host mentioned that he’d heard she was a big fan of the Fast and the Furious franchise. “Well, I’m a huge fan of Vin Diesel,” she corrected him. “It came from me watching him make a speech once at some ceremony. He was just so smart and so funny and so cool, and I just sort of fell a little bit in love with him right there and then.”

Meyers was encouraging: “He seems like your type.”

Dame Mirren then did her best impression of pining teenager. “Vin, I love you. I love you, Vin!” she moaned into to the camera. “You don’t know who I am, but I still love you!”

“Hopefully, he watches,” Meyers quipped. Watch the spectacle in the above video, in which Mirren also discusses doing her own stunt driving and her appearance on Top Gear.

