Doutzen Kroes and Her Little Boy Star in Tiffany & Co.'s Dreamy Fall Campaign

Tiffany & Co.'s fall 2015 campaign is all about sharing those special moments with the ones that matter the most. It goes beyond the classic couple-in-love relationship and portrays the connection between a mother and son, two sisters, and best friends.

Supermodel Doutzen Kroes shares the spotlight (below) with her 4-year-old son, Phyllon Joy Gorré, and it's clear to see their strong connection even on film. "Doutzen is so aristocratic and beautiful but is completely disarmed by this little creature," Tiffany & Co. Chief Marketing Officer Caroline Naggiar told WWD. "So, there were all these wonderful moments of intimacy, making it a really joyful shoot."

Dree Hemingway and Langley Fox (below) showed off their unbreakable sisterly bond in the campaign. "The Hemingway sisters are both beautiful, but very different and have a wonderful energy among them," Naggiar said.

Included in the fall 2015 campaign are model best friends Crista Cober and Imaan Hammam. The two also help the iconic brand show off three newly designed jewelry collections: Tiffany Victoria, Tiffany Bow, and Tiffany Infinity. The diamonds in each collection are simply breathtaking and are sure to be on every girl's wish list come this fall.

