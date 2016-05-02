Tiffany Eye Swoon Mother's Day

Show Transcript

Dear Mom, I've been thinking a lot recently about memory. And I realized I remember so many things about you from my childhood, because they have one thing in common. Beauty. You were always so graceful and elegant in everything that you did. And yet everything you did was for other people, even when times were tough. [MUSIC] It was nothing a little red lip and an enormous smile couldn't fix. You found beauty in everything. And because you gave yourself so generously, you shared that gift with me. Thank you for showing me that I can work hard and do what I love, and still be a committed mother to my son. Mom, you gave me. Courage to be who I am. From you I learned that I can wear a delicate gold chain and still be fiercely passionate, that a beautiful diamond can be a little rough around the edges. And now, because I am a mother, I understand how endlessly you loved me Through every moment, my gratitude reaches from here to eternity. I love you, Mom. [MUSIC]

Dear Mom, I've been thinking a lot recently about memory. And I realized I remember so many things about you from my childhood, because they have one thing in common. Beauty. You were always so graceful and elegant in everything that you did. And yet everything you did was for other people, even when times were tough. [MUSIC] It was nothing a little red lip and an enormous smile couldn't fix. You found beauty in everything. And because you gave yourself so generously, you shared that gift with me. Thank you for showing me that I can work hard and do what I love, and still be a committed mother to my son. Mom, you gave me. Courage to be who I am. From you I learned that I can wear a delicate gold chain and still be fiercely passionate, that a beautiful diamond can be a little rough around the edges. And now, because I am a mother, I understand how endlessly you loved me Through every moment, my gratitude reaches from here to eternity. I love you, Mom. [MUSIC]