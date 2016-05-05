Watch 3 Ways to Style Slouchy Shorts

There's no other wardrobe staple that has "summer" written all over it than a pair of shorts. And while we love our worn-in destroyed cut-offs for helping us through a musical festival or two, they aren't exactly the chicest option in the bunch. Meet the slouchy short—a longer silhouette that's both comfortable and stylish.

In the next installment of our 3-Stylin' video series, take a look at three ways to style the pair. Dress it up with an embellished tank for an evening out, play it cool and laid-back with a striped tee (perfect for when you're on vacation), or turn it into a shorts suit with a crisp blazer and shirt for an office-friendly vibe. Watch the video (above) and shop our similar looks, below.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. With an Embellished Tank

Shop the look: Zara shorts, $40; zara.com. Bill Blass top, $1,488; billblass.com. Lizzie Fortunato earrings, $195; shopbop.com. J. Crew sandals, $188; jcrew.com.

2. With Relaxed Suit Separates

Shop the look: Zara shorts, $40; zara.com. Gap shirt, $50; gap.com. Cédric Charlier blazer, $726; matchesfashion.com. Karen Walker purse, $237; karenwalker.com. Gianvito Rossi sandals, $795; bergdorfgoodman.com.

3. With a Striped Tee

Shop the look: Zara shorts, $40; zara.com. MiH Jeans tee, $111; farfetch.com. Simon Miller purse, $390; simonmillerusa.com. See by Chloe sneakers, $151; perfectlybasics.com.