Three Tricks for Better Braids from our FB Live Chat with Matt Fugate

There’s something about braids that are synonymous with summer cool, they can be laid back yet still refined- making them perfect for a day at the beach or a wedding. And since braids bind the hair, it’s also a great way to create a frizz-free style. Last Friday, we had Kérastase consulting hairstylist Matt Fugate join us for a Facebook Live tutorial on braids. Fugate is a master of plaits and we walked away with a few tips. ICYMI, here is the lowdown you need to know.

Don’t be Afraid of Using Product

If you have finer strands, use a thickening spray or dry shampoo to give texture and body to the hair so your braid gets a bit bulkier. For thicker strands, rely on gel or oil to add smoothness. "Just stay away from using too much hairspray if you're going to a BBQ since it can be flammable," joked Fugate.

Treat Your Hair

If your hair needs a little TLC, Fugate suggests multi-tasking by applying a deep conditioner from mid-shaft to ends so you can get a boost of hydration while keeping hair smooth and sleek.

Embrace Dirty Hair

Braids work well with second (or third day hair) so you don’t need to worry about wasting time on a fresh ‘do on the daily. Try a hairline braid which helps conceal dirty roots and use a spritz of dry shampoo if you need a little lift (we like Kérastase Volume in Powder spray, ($37; kerastase-usa.com)