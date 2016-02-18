Kerry Washington's Haircut Was Influenced by Olivia Pope—but Not in the Way You Think!

Can we get a show of hands from all fellow Gladiators excited for tonight's episode of Scandal? We've certainly taken a style cue or ten from Olivia Pope's beyond-perfect ensembles, but in the real world, Kerry Washington prefers to go for looks that veer from the choices she has on set. At the launch of Neutrogena's spring makeup collection, of which she's the famous face, the star confessed that was one of the driving forces behind her edgy new lob. "I just like to change it up and always like to feel like I'm doing something different from Olivia Pope," she told us. "I think that's a big part of it. When I'm at work, I'm her, but in my own life I want to feel like me."

RELATED: Kerry Washington's OPI Line Will Include a Nude Shade for Literally Every Skin Tone

But that doesn't mean there haven't been a few crossover moments. As her character's wardrobe continues to evolve and get more colorful, Washington often finds herself wanting to grab an item out of Olivia's closet (just like the rest of us). "And maybe that's okay five years in that maybe Olivia dresses a little more like Kerry," she adds. Click play above to watch the video in full, and catch Washington on a new episode of Scandal tonight at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.