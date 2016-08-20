Three Healthy Smoothie Recipes To Tackle Your Summer Woes

Summer is high time for refreshing beverages and fresh fruits and vegetables, which means juices and smoothies are heavy on our minds during the warmer months. With produce at its peak, we are always on the lookout for new recipes to toss into our blenders for an easy and healthy sippable snack. We tapped registered dietitian Amy Shapiro of Real Nutrition N.Y.C. to breakdown two smoothies and a juice great for tackling some common summer struggles. All three are easy to make and absolutely delicious. Test out one of the smoothies and a juice with the recipes below and check out the video above to find out the full benefits of these smoothies, as well as smoothie-making in general, whether it’s okay to substitute frozen fruit for fresh, and which milk Shapiro suggests for smoothies.
Citrus Super C
Juice together:
3/4 cup pineapple
1/2 medium grapefruit, peeled
2 medium oranges, peeled
1 sprig mint
Energy Kick
In a blender, combine:
10 oz orange juice
1/4 cup blueberries
1/2 pack Sambazon acai smoothie pack
1/2 banana, frozen
1/2 tsp maca powder
1/2 tsp matcha green tea
1/2 tsp yerba mate powder
Green Guardian
In a blender, combine:
8oz almond milk (or nut milk of your choice)
1/2 cup strawberries
2 leaves swiss chard
1/2 cup spinach
1/4 avocado
1/2 tsp flax seeds
1/2 tsp chia seeds
1/2 tsp hemp seeds
1/2 cup ice