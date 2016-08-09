The Stars of This Is Us Quiz Each Other About Crazy Celebrity Birthday Connections

This Is Us may not premiere until Sept. 20, but there’s no doubt about it: The NBC dramedy is already fall’s most buzzed-about TV show. The series broke records when its first trailer reached 15 million views within 48 hours of its release—and after watching the show’s pilot, we promise that it lives up to the hype.

The series revolves around a group of 36-year-old characters who are linked by one common denominator: They share the same birthday. Of course, as with any good drama, it’s not all just about fun times and celebrations. In its first episode alone, This Is Us dives deeper into just what it means to share a birthday with someone while exploring the connection between its core group of characters, three of whom are played by Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Sterling K. Brown. The trio recently stopped by InStyle’s New York City HQ to spill their thoughts on the new series, as well as their layered characters.

“Basically, you just have people who are trying to navigate life—the highs and lows, the crests and troughs,” Brown said. “They’re figuring out what’s next and how they can find happiness.” The link between the characters will continue to be explored throughout the series. “It’s a mystery if you have the same birthday—if you actually experience life the same way,” said Ventimiglia. “… Or share certain characteristics or qualities,” chimed in Moore. “They find themselves all at certain crossroads, a certain juncture in their life that could go either direction,” she said.

While the cast was here, we put the shared birthday theory to the test. Ventimiglia, Moore, and Brown took turns asking each other what they have in common with celebrities that share their same birthday IRL. Press play on the video above to see their hilarious answers, and tune in to the series premiere of This Is Us on Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Trust us, you won’t want to miss it.