Everything to Know About This Is Us, Straight from the Show’s Stars

After much anticipation and a record-breaking trailer, This Is Us premieres Tuesday night on NBC. The dramedy follows a group of individuals who are connected by one key factor: They all share the same birthday. Other than that, the show’s plot has, for the most part, been kept under wraps so far. So when co-stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and newly minted Emmy-winner Sterling K. Brown recently stopped by InStyle’s N.Y.C. headquarters, we asked the trio to explain the show without giving away any spoilers.

"It’s a mystery if you have the same birthday—if you actually experience life the same way," said Ventimiglia. "We have four different storylines, and one character, per each, is celebrating their 36th birthday." No matter what paths their lives have taken, the key characters are simply trying to keep on keepin' on.

"Basically, you just have people who are trying to navigate life—the highs and lows, the crests and troughs," Brown explained.

And other than their birthdays, the group does have one more thing in common: "They find themselves all at certain crossroads, a certain juncture in their life that could go either direction," said Moore.

RELATED: 8 of the Most Memorable Moments from the 2016 Emmy Awards in GIFs

Press play on the video above to find out what the details.