Watch Bella Thorne Dish On Her New Book, Thanksgiving Dinner and More During a Game of 'Think Fast!'

Bella Thorne is quite the triple threat! She’s a singer, actress, and now she can officially add ‘author’ to her resume with the release of her debut novel, Autumn Falls. The stylish teen dropped by our office where she gave us the inside scoop on what will be a YA series. “I took a lot of facts about me to shape the character, and I think the best part about Autumn is she’s realistic,” Thorne says in the video above. “She’s not being followed by paparazzi and doesn’t have [a] hair and makeup [team],” she adds. “I think it’s inspiring for a lot of young girls.”

But that’s not all! While she was here, the star played a round of “Think-Fast," where she answered our burning questions at lightning speed. Hit the play button above to see what first came to Thorne’s mind when asked about topics like gift-giving, prom, and her trusty glam squad—plus, find out why she might want to brush up on fire safety before Thanksgiving dinner!

Her book (below) is available now on Amazon.com.

