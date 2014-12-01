They're Back! Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Reveal What They're Wearing to the 2015 Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are here to remind us that awards season in almost upon us! We couldn't be more excited for the duo to take on the hosting duties at the 2015 Golden Globes in January, and the funny ladies are here to answer the burning question on everyone's mind: What (and who) will they be wearing?

Fey and Poehler revealed all in a hilarious promo for the upcoming awards show, where the BFFs got very specific about their looks for the big night. "I will be wearing a Pierre d’Jambon romper with cheese and children’s ice skates," Fey jokes in the video above. "And I'll be wearing an ER bandage dress with stilts by the Ohio stilt king," Poehler adds. These witty quips are the exact reason why we love the comediennes so much, and we can't wait to see what tricks they have up their sleeves for the live telecast.

To watch Tina and Amy in action for their third (and final) time hosting the show, be sure to tune in to the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 11, 2015, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

