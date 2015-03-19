Theo James Reminisces About the Worst Job He Ever Had

It's pretty safe to say that Theo James has it good these days, what with hitting the red carpet with his leading lady Shailene Woodley, and appearing in the latest chapter in the Divergent saga, Insurgent, which hits theaters this weekend. But things weren't always so great for the star, as he explained to David Letterman on The Late Show on Wednesday night. James recalled a construction gig he had as a teen, which required him to get down and dirty and dig holes.

James recalled one particularly awful incident in which his foreman had him digging for hours to get to what he thought was copper piping, only to discover that it was asbestos and had to put it all back and bury it. The actor then admitted he pretends he had that job for two summers, but "it was probably more like a week." Hey, in all fairness, that week probably felt like two summers!

Watch Theo James chat with David Letterman about his terrible time in construction by clicking on the video above.

