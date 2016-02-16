Relive the 2016 Grammys with This Inspiring Video of the Top Girl Power Moments of the Night 

If you thought the empowering message Taylor Swift had for young girls at the Grammys were the award show’s only inspiring, girl power-fueled moment, think again. Yes, each and every woman in attendance wowed on the red carpet. However, a selection of A-list beauties truly moved audiences everywhere, making the night one of music’s most unforgettable.

While Lady Gaga slayed her colorful tribute to David Bowie with panache, Meghan Trainor delivered an emotional acceptance speech that proved she’s just like all of us. And if Adele couldn’t be any more perfect, the English chart topper took the stage to deliver a stirring performance of “All I Ask.”

PHOTOS: The Best Looks from the 2016 Grammys Red Carpet

Watch the video above to relive all of these top-notch moments and see who else we were truly impressed by.