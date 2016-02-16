Relive the 2016 Grammys with This Inspiring Video of the Top Girl Power Moments of the Night 

Feb 16, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

If you thought the empowering message Taylor Swift had for young girls at the Grammys were the award show’s only inspiring, girl power-fueled moment, think again. Yes, each and every woman in attendance wowed on the red carpet. However, a selection of A-list beauties truly moved audiences everywhere, making the night one of music’s most unforgettable.

While Lady Gaga slayed her colorful tribute to David Bowie with panache, Meghan Trainor delivered an emotional acceptance speech that proved she’s just like all of us. And if Adele couldn’t be any more perfect, the English chart topper took the stage to deliver a stirring performance of “All I Ask.”

Watch the video above to relive all of these top-notch moments and see who else we were truly impressed by.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Teh 2016 Grammy Awards were filled with awe-inspiring moments, from show-stopping numbers to tear-filled speeches. Here are five girl-power moments that are still beating in our hearts. 22 year old Meghan Trainor wasn't afraid to show her true feelings after being named Artist of the Year. I struggled a lot with myself with my confidence. As soon as I started being confident with All About the Bass, I knew what I wanted and that I had to keep going. And then I could achieve my goals. When the female fronted band Alabama Shakes, won its Grammy for best rock performance, lead singer Brittany Howard gushed. My heart is beating a mile a minute. Later in the show donning her signature specs and mohawk, Howard proved to the world just how hard girls can rock. [MUSIC] My God, don't cross the line. After powering through a few technical hiccups, Adele delivered the most soul-stirring performance of the night, belting out her ballad All I Ask, she sang to everyone who has ever had a heartbreak. [MUSIC] Cause what if I never loved. [MUSIC] [APPLAUSE] With her shocking red hair and blue eyeshadow, Lady Gaga arrived at the Staples center ready to pay tribute to the late great pop icon David Bowie. [MUSIC] The night's biggest girl power came at the end of the night with Taylor Swift accepting her Grammy for Album of the Year. Some day, when you get where you're going, You look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there and that will be the greatest feeling in the world. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

