Relive the 2016 Golden Globe Awards with This Inspiring, Girl Power-Themed Video 

The 2016 Golden Globe Awards wrapped Sunday evening, but we still can’t get over the long list of jaw-dropping moments that happened on screen. Yes, InStyle February cover girl Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in her bright yellow Giambattista Valli gown while leading ladies like Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Jane Fonda, and Kate Winslet were among our best dressed. But it was a series of unexpected firsts, wins, and moving speeches that wowed us all. From Lady Gaga’s remarkable shout out to Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence’s hilarious on-stage antics, the awards show was undeniably one for the history books.

Watch the video above to relive the magical night.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] The women of the 2016 Golden Globes not only dazzled on the red carpet but they also inspired us. Here are our top girl powered moments from some of the night's The most amazing stars. The mega pop star has plenty of music awards under her fashionable belt, but winning for American Horror Story Hotel was literally a dream come true. I wanted to be an actress before I wanted to be a singer, but music worked to help the hurt. Though Kate Winslet had already won three Golden Globes in the past, She was not expecting to take home the first statue of the night. Winning Best Supporting Actress Winslet acknowledged what an amazing year it's been for women in film. I really am actually extremely surprised and overwhelmed and Okay sorry just take a minute. Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press. Is this really happening, is this really happening, okay. Okay I just want to start by saying what an incredible year for women in film [MUSIC] When Empire star and best actress in a television drama, Teraji B Henson took the stage. She had clearly been thinking about this moment for a long time. Please wrap, wait a minute I've waited 20 years for this you're gonna wait. While accepting her award for best actress in a musical or comedy tv show, Rachel Bloom gave us all a lesson in perseverance. Her show, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, had been rejected by almost every network until The CW gave it a chance, proving you should never give up on your dream. We made a pilot for another network, and they rejected it, and we sent the pilot to ever other network in Hollywood, and we got six rejections in one day. And we felt like crap, but we knew it was good, and Mark Pettawitz from the CW picked it out, and he's the one who saved us. [APPLAUSE] And he's the reason that there is a musical comedy on network television right now, and I can't believe I'm saying that. Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer know that great friendship is more valuable than any award. After accepting the Globe for Best Actress in a motion picture, musical, or comedy, Jennifer Lawrence told the press, she really expected Amy to win. I didn't expect, I really expected Amy to win. We're starting a gang. No, the small business, it's like high school. [MUSIC]

