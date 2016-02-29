Relive the 2016 Oscars with This Inspiring Video of the Night's Top Girl Power Moments

Change was in the air at the 88th annual Academy Awards—and it was inspiring, to say the least. As expected, the Oscars packed plenty of no-holds-barred comments about this year’s controversial lack of diverse nominees. But the night had another major theme to it: girl power.

First, an emotional Alicia Vikander thanked her parents for teaching her that anything is possible while accepting her best supporting actress award for her role in The Danish Girl. Then, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs expressed her hope for Hollywood’s future with a powerful call to action before Lady Gaga took a stand on stage, surrounding herself with survivors of sexual abuse while performing her nominated song, “Til It Happens to You.” And to wrap up the night, best actress Oscar winner Brie Larson shared some inspiring words of her own backstage.

