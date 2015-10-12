InStyle's 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood: 5 Reasons We Love Rihanna's Red Carpet Style

InStyle Staff
Oct 12, 2015 @ 5:30 am

What is it that we love about Rihanna? Namely, her style. 

Like with her music, the singer harmonizes extremes in a magnificently dazzling fashion performance, which is why she lands at No. 1 in InStyle's first-ever roundup of the 50 Best Dressed Women in HollywoodFrom her pink Giambattista Valli confection at the Grammy Awards (the designer said, "She wears couture like a T-shirt") to her many ground-breaking Dior looks, Rihanna's look is always outrageously brazen and yet impeccably stylish. So it should come as no surprise then that her personal style empire contineus to grow. In addition to developing her own line, she's also Puma's women's creative director. 

RELATED: See the Top 10 From InStyle's First-Ever 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood List

Watch the video above for more of Rihanna's looks that grabbed our attention this year, and to see the full list of our 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood, including the recipients of our first InStyle Awards, pick up the November issue, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Oct. 16. 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] What is it we love about Rihanna? Let us count the ways. She knows how to make an entrance. When Rihanna arrived at the Grammys at the least possible moment, she erased practically every other memory from the red carpet that night in this enormous two foot pink from Giambattista Valli Couture. She takes risks. For the Met gala, she arrived in this big yellow cape that drew comparences to Big Bird and and an omelette. But it was striking she choose to showcase the work of Chinese couturier Guo Pei in honor of the museum's exhibition on Asian art and fashion. She's a muse. Tom Ford's entire Spring show [UNKNOWN] fabulous was largely inspired by non other than Rihanna. She returned the favor by wearing his shockingly bejeweled pasties to an art benefit in LA. She dresses up as well as she undresses down. No one will ever forget the see-through crystal dress that Adam Selman made for her last year at the CFDA awards. But she also looks radiant in tailored jackets, often worn with nothing underneath. Her chameleonic nature made her a natural as the celebrity face of Dior. And what else? She's Rihanna, period. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!