InStyle's 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood: 5 Reasons We Love Rihanna's Red Carpet Style

What is it that we love about Rihanna? Namely, her style.

Like with her music, the singer harmonizes extremes in a magnificently dazzling fashion performance, which is why she lands at No. 1 in InStyle's first-ever roundup of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood. From her pink Giambattista Valli confection at the Grammy Awards (the designer said, "She wears couture like a T-shirt") to her many ground-breaking Dior looks, Rihanna's look is always outrageously brazen and yet impeccably stylish. So it should come as no surprise then that her personal style empire contineus to grow. In addition to developing her own line, she's also Puma's women's creative director.

RELATED: See the Top 10 From InStyle's First-Ever 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood List

Watch the video above for more of Rihanna's looks that grabbed our attention this year, and to see the full list of our 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood, including the recipients of our first InStyle Awards, pick up the November issue, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, Oct. 16.