InStyle's 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood: 4 Reasons We Love Jennifer Lopez 

Whether she is naughty or nice, Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate change artist. The singer channels glamorous women of the past in her style, but makes sure to give it a modern day twist, which is why she lands at No. 5 on our first-ever list of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood. “I love emulating icons like Ava Gardner, Rita Hayworth, and Jackie O, but putting my own personal spin on classic silhouettes,” she says.

RELATED: See the Top 10 From InStyle's First-Ever 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood List

Exhibit A: At the Tony Awards, she brought the star power to Broadway's big night in a strapless navy gown with gold sequin detailing by Valentino Haute Couture. Other favorites from this year include a plunging, caped Zuhair Murad design that she wore to the Golden Globes, and (another) plunging tuxedo jacket and skirt by Anthony Vaccarello X Versus Versace that she wore to the MTV Movie Awards.

RELATED: See More of Lopez's Best Looks of the Year So Far

Watch the video above to see more of Lopez's looks that grabbed our attention this year, and to see the full list of our 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood, including the recipients of our first InStyle Awards, pick up the November issue, available now on newsstands and for digital download.