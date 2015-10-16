InStyle's 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood: 4 Reasons We Love Jennifer Lopez 

InStyle Staff
Oct 16, 2015 @ 5:45 am

Whether she is naughty or nice, Jennifer Lopez is the ultimate change artist. The singer channels glamorous women of the past in her style, but makes sure to give it a modern day twist, which is why she lands at No. 5 on our first-ever list of the 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood“I love emulating icons like Ava Gardner, Rita Hayworth, and Jackie O, but putting my own personal spin on classic silhouettes,” she says. 

Exhibit A: At the Tony Awards, she brought the star power to Broadway's big night in a strapless navy gown with gold sequin detailing by Valentino Haute Couture. Other favorites from this year include a plunging, caped Zuhair Murad design that she wore to the Golden Globes, and (another) plunging tuxedo jacket and skirt by Anthony Vaccarello X Versus Versace that she wore to the MTV Movie Awards.

Watch the video above to see more of Lopez's looks that grabbed our attention this year, and to see the full list of our 50 Best Dressed Women in Hollywood, including the recipients of our first InStyle Awards, pick up the November issue, available now on newsstands and for digital download

[MUSIC] What is it we love about Jennifer Lopez? Let us count the ways. She always turns it out. Few stars are as consistently daring when it comes to flaunting their assets. Whether as a subject of a big hit song or on the red carpet at the MET Gala. Here in an Natalia Versace dress with a strategically placed Dragon. She's a master illusionist. No one wears a second skin dress better than Lopez, whether it's an Elie Saab couture dress that caused many a double-take at the Oscars, or a similarly revealing Zuhair Murad dress she wore to the after party. She also gives timeless glamour a modern twist, whether it's full ball-gown skirt or Valentino's fabulous starry night dress that she wore to the Tony Awards. Lopez shows her classy side. This is how she dresses for work, Lopez has perfected the art of the wardrobe diary documenting each of her Outfits and hairstyles for her appearances on American Idol. She's Jennifer Lopez and she's as outrageous as she wants to be. [MUSIC]

