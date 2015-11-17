Jasper Who? The Princess Meets Her New Bodyguard in an Exclusive Clip from Upcoming Episode of The Royals

Samantha Simon
Nov 17, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

Princess Eleanor has a new bodyguard—and we don’t think she’ll be fighting her mom for this one’s affection anytime soon. In this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s all-new episode of The Royals, Eleanor (Alexandra Park) comes face-to-face with her new security detail for the first time. It’s clear from the moment we meet Agent James Hill (Rocky Marshall) that he’s more experienced than Eleanor’s last bodyguard-turned-boyfriend, Jasper (Tom Austen)—and that might be a good thing in more ways than just keeping the princess safe.

That’s because even though the princess notes that Agent Hill is “a bit of a silvery fox,” he comes across as too straightlaced for Eleanor’s liking. But he just might prove to be more interesting than he lets on. After Eleanor lays down her top two rules—don’t call her “ma’am,” and above all else, be discreet—Agent Hill remarks that her drug use and excessive partying are “common,” whereas the princess “strikes him as anything but common.” A loaded comment like that is certainly one way to get Eleanor’s attention—and ours. 

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About the Season 2 Premiere of The Royals—Straight from the Cast!

Check out the clip above, and tune in to E! on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 10 p.m. ET to see what happens next on The Royals

Show Transcript

Beck! Beck? Who are you? Agent Hill, your highness James Hill. I've been assigned to lead your security detail until further notice. Have you? We'll see about that. We'll come in Mr. Hill let's have a look at you [BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] You're a bit of a silvery fox, Mr. Hill. What's your story?>>27 years with Scotland Yard, ma'am.>>And then?>>Four hours with you, Your Heiness.>>Kind of old for a change of venue, aren't we, Mr.Fox?>>Incredibly old, Ma'am. One foot in the grave, Your Heiness.>>Ok, well, here's the rundown. Firstly, do not call me Ma'am. Ever. As you wish. Also, what happens with me and my world stays with me and my world. Are you comfortable with that? If your highness is referring to the three or four ounces of cocaine on her vanity and [UNKNOWN] on the coffee table or the excessive abundance of MDMNA, my job is to protect you. and secure your ability to pass safely to or from the palace. Great. Not to judge you your highness. No. However, Careful Mr. Hill. There's a wealth of drugs in London these days. Right. It's become fairly common. Your Highness strikes me as anything but common. Noted.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!