Real-Time Fashion: The New Neutral, a Berry-Stained Lip

When it comes to your lips this fall, it's all about making a subtle statement with berry lips. Designers like Diane von Furstenberg, Isabel Marant, and Giorgio Armani all sent their models down the runway wearing this natural makeup look. Ready to try out the berry-stained lip yourself? "You want it to look just like your lips but with a little more pigment," says Kahlana Barfield, InStyle’s beauty director, adding that the color is flattering on all skin tones. "You’re going for a cranberry, raspberry tone as opposed to a pink."

Watch the video above for tips on how exactly to achieve this look, plus head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop our favorite shades (including Bite Beauty's High Pigment Lip Pencil in Amarone and Marc Jacobs's Kiss Pop Lip Color Stick).