Watch the Latest The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 Trailer Dedicated to Prim

Jennifer Davis
Sep 16, 2015 @ 11:15 am

The end of The Hunger Games franchise is near, and we're already getting emotional thanks to this new trailer dedicated to Katniss's little sister Prim.

The two-minute clip recaps her touching relationship with her big sister from the start of the films, beginning with the first reaping day when Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss volunteered as tribute. From there, it shows just how much Prim (portrayed by Willow Shields) has grown and come into her own. The trailer replays some of Prim's most poignant lines ("You don't have to protect me or mom," she told Katniss in Catching Fire) as well as some heart-wrenching moments between her and Katniss.

Watch it above and catch Mockingjay – Part 2 in theaters Nov 20.

RELATED: The Hunger Games Cast Just Revealed 3 New Posters for Mockingjay – Part 2 and More

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Its okay you were just dreaming, you were dreaming. Hey Wanna see what I got you today? It's a Mockingjay pin to protect you. It's your first year, Prim. Your name's only been in there once. They're not gonna pick you. Primrose Everdeen. [INAUDIBLE] I volunteer! I volunteer! I volunteer as tribute! [MUSIC] Just try to win, but if you can't- Maybe I can. [MUSIC] I told her that I would try to win. That I would try to win for her. [MUSIC] Since the last games, something's different. [MUSIC] I can see it. What can you see? [MUSIC] Hope. [MUSIC] You don't have to protect me or mom. We're with you. [MUSIC] Katniss! I didn't say goodbye. Katniss! No, I didn't say goodbye. Katniss! Prim! [MUSIC] This is the revolution, and you are the mockingjay. I don't think you know how important you are to them [MUSIC] I never asked for this, just wanted to save my sister and keep Peeta alive. It's the things we love most that destroy us. [MUSIC] I love you. I love you too. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!