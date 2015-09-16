The end of The Hunger Games franchise is near, and we're already getting emotional thanks to this new trailer dedicated to Katniss's little sister Prim.

The two-minute clip recaps her touching relationship with her big sister from the start of the films, beginning with the first reaping day when Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss volunteered as tribute. From there, it shows just how much Prim (portrayed by Willow Shields) has grown and come into her own. The trailer replays some of Prim's most poignant lines ("You don't have to protect me or mom," she told Katniss in Catching Fire) as well as some heart-wrenching moments between her and Katniss.

Watch it above and catch Mockingjay – Part 2 in theaters Nov 20.

