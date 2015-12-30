Video: How The Hateful Eight's Costume Designer Brought the Tarantino Film's Looks to Life

What exactly did bounty hunters and soldiers wear in the dead of winter right after the Civil War? In The Hateful Eight, their wardrobes come to life through the lenses of director Quentin Tarantino and Courtney Hoffman, the film's brilliant costume designer. Starring Kurt Russel and Samuel L. Jackson as members of a crew of renegade travelers (that also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh and Channing Tatum), Tarantino’s Western-themed, adventure-driven drama follows an excursion through post–Civil War Wyoming during which the passengers are unsure of which stories are true and what narratives are fictitious.
“When I first read the script, the first thing I noticed were the characters,” Hoffman says in InStyle's exclusive featurette. “You have these Western archetypes of characters and the main thing being: Are they telling the truth or aren’t they telling the truth, and how would that affect the way that they are dressed?”
RELATED: Kurt Russell Praises Jennifer Jason Leigh for Being the Lone Woman on The Hateful Eight Team
Find out the story behind Russell's "about 20-pound" buffalo coat—“The item of clothing of the movie,” according to Hoffman—as she and cast members break down how different articles of clothing capture the wearers' personalities.
Watch the exclusive video above, and catch The Hateful Eight in theaters nationwide today.