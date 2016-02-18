Video: You Need to Hear Kylie Jenner’s Advice for Shopping Her New Nail Polish Collab

To know Kylie Jenner—or, perhaps more accurately, to have scrolled through her Instagram feed—is to know that the teen star is obsessed with her nails. So, it's no surprise that her latest beauty collab leverages her talked-about talons: Jenner has teamed up with Sinful Colors to create a three-part series of limited-edition “King Kylie”-themed nail polishes.

The first installment of the shades—which are priced at $2.99 a piece—will be available at drugstores nationwide early next month. (Expect to see parts two and three hit shelves in April and May, respectively.)

We were lucky enough to get a sneak preview and can confirm they’re mostly jewel-tones (a striking teal is the centerpiece of the premiere collection) mixed with a handful of pinks and neutrals. We’ll let Jenner—who we caught up with at the N.Y.C. launch event—explain the rest in the video above.