The Dawn of Keri Russell's Personal Style

Keri Russell makes a killer impression in the August issue of InStyle, on newsstands now, wearing the clean lines of fall's best fashions, which happen to perfectly complement the 38-year-old's delicate features. But the mom of two admits she's not usually so fashion-forward. Her everyday uniform? "Jeans, and some version of a comfortable sweatshirt and sneakers," says the actress, currently appearing in FX's The Americans and the sure-to-be summer blockbuster, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, in theaters now. "Because I'm walking the kids to school; right now feeding chickens in the backyard-slash-drinking beers with girlfriends. So anything that fits all three of those things."

Still, she says she's enjoying fashion more and more. "As I get older, I appreciate and get more comfortable with fashion," she says. "The truth is, I'm the mom of two kids (son River is 7 and daughter Willa is 2). I wear the same thing. I have the same thing for a month straight, and then I switch out. There's no time. I don't have time!"

She has found time, however, to keep a few of her favorite red carpet finds for daughter Willa, who Russell says, unlike her mom, has a definite opinion about clothes. "She does care what she wears in the morning," she says. "I can still override her in her two-ness, but she does have an opinion."

To find out what Russell is saving for her budding fashionista, plus how she felt in the clothing by Chloe, Sportman (both pictured, above) Alexander Wang, and Michael Kors she wore for the shoot, watch the video above.

