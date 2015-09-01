Watch Eddie Redmayne's Transformation in The Danish Girl's Heart-Wrenching Trailer

Warning: You may tear up while watching the first trailer for The Danish Girl starring Eddie Redmayne.

Based on David Ebershoff’s historical novel, the film tells the story of Lili Elbe (portrayed by Redmayne), an early 20th-century Danish artist who was born as a man named Einar Wegener and with the support of her wife Gerda (Alicia Vikander) received one of the earliest sex-change operations.

“When I first read the script, I wept three times,” director Tom Hooper told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “It connected to me in similar ways to The King's Speech [also directed by Hooper], where a man is locked in his body by a stammer and he’s helped by a tender friendship. With Lili I was moved by the power of love as an agent of transformation, even when the world was against it.”

Watch the heart-wrenching trailer above to see get a glimpse of how the story unfolds.

