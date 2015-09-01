Watch Eddie Redmayne's Transformation in The Danish Girl's Heart-Wrenching Trailer

Jennifer Davis
Sep 01, 2015 @ 1:15 pm

Warning: You may tear up while watching the first trailer for The Danish Girl starring Eddie Redmayne.

Based on David Ebershoff’s historical novel, the film tells the story of Lili Elbe (portrayed by Redmayne), an early 20th-century Danish artist who was born as a man named Einar Wegener and with the support of her wife Gerda (Alicia Vikander) received one of the earliest sex-change operations.

“When I first read the script, I wept three times,” director Tom Hooper told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “It connected to me in similar ways to The King's Speech [also directed by Hooper], where a man is locked in his body by a stammer and he’s helped by a tender friendship. With Lili I was moved by the power of love as an agent of transformation, even when the world was against it.”

Watch the heart-wrenching trailer above to see get a glimpse of how the story unfolds.

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] The first time we met, she propositioned me. She seemed so sure. I was sure. He was so charming and mysterious. Is there something you'd like to tell me? Is there something you'd like to know? I'm your wife, I know every [MUSIC] Could you help me with something? You will not tell anyone about this. [BLANK_AUDIO] Hello there. We're gonna call you. Lilly. I want to sketch you. Lilly. We should go out tonight. Give them something different. Lilly. You're exquisite. You're different from most girls. [MUSIC] I fear I need to ask your permission before I kissed you. [MUSIC] Zachary what happened last night? There was a moment when I wasn't me. There was a moment where I was just. Lily. But Lily doesn't exist? [MUSIC] We were playing a game. So we kissed. [MUSIC] He lost his way. He needs a friend. Let me help. I think Lily's thoughts. I dream her dreams. She was always there. I need my husband. I need to hold my husband. [MUSIC] Are you all right? No. The fact is I believe that I am a woman. And I believe it too. [MUSIC] The surgery has never been attempted before. [MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE] It could kill you. It's my only This is not what I wanted. I have to let it go. I love you because you're the only person who can make sense of me. And make me Possible. [MUSIC]

