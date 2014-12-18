The Climb: TV Personality Jeannie Mai on the Connection Between Style and Self-Confidence

On today's installment of The Climb, TV personality and style expert Jeannie Mai gets candid about what makes great style, and how it can fuel self-confidence---and vice versa. "Good style is smart, effortless, and fun," she says.

Mai, who started out as a makeup artist, yearned for a career that could help relay her message of confidence to the masses, while still delivering helpful styling tips. "[Working as a makeup artist] was cool, but inside I wanted to showcase what I was doing on women for the everyday woman at home," Mai reveals. "I found that beauty is really self-confidence that you can apply to your face. I wanted to teach women this because no matter what age you are, you’re always looking for self-confidence." And that she did! Mai has since served as a host on The Style Network's How Do I Look? and is currently a co-host on Fox's The Real.

For more of Jeannie Mai's inspiring story, plus the reasons why she's a girl-boss, and why her mother is her ultimate role model, watch the video above.

