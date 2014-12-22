The Climb: Crystal Renn on How Gaining Confidence Changed Her Modeling Career

Grace Gavilanes
Dec 22, 2014 @ 12:53 pm

Despite finding success starting out as "a conventional model" in the fashion industry, model-turned-author Crystal Renn admits that those early days were the hardest due to her debilitating health, sparked by her emaciated frame. "There came a point when I decided that it was more about confidence and accepting who I am, so I made the decision to get healthy again," Renn, who has since found comfort as a size 8, tells in an interview for The Climb. "This has become my healthy medium through many years of recovery."

RELATED: Chapter 2: Model and Author Crystal Renn on Evolution

Speaking from experience, the model insists that in order to have a successful, happy, and healthy life (and career), one must tap into a different kind of mindset. "I think success is much sweeter when you have had battles because you recognize your strength," she says. "My turning point came with a mindset change." That mindset change, Renn says, came from a desire to find confidence, which ultimately "was the moment that success and the climb started."

RELATED: Chapter 3: Model and Author Crystal Renn on The Importance of Diversity

For more of Crystal Renn's inspiring story, plus how her evolution into womanhood influenced her career, and how diversity in the modeling industry is essential, watch the video above.

Want more from The Climb? Visit our hub for the full archive of interviews with jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher, fashion blogger Arielle Nachmani, style expert Jeannie Mai, and model Myla Dalbesio.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I'm Crystal Renn, and I'm a model and I'm an author. When I started out I was a conventional model, very, very thin and sick because of that. And there came a point. Where I decided that it was more about confidence and it was more about accepting who I am. So I made the decision to get healthy again. Where I was lucky is that I was able to model at every single size through this process. I've been a size 0 all the way up to a size 16. And now I reside at an 8. And this has become my healthy medium through many years of recovery. [NOISE]. I think that my mindset becoming more focused on confidence was the moment that success and the climb started. When I went through, you know, the battles that I did. You know, I think success is much sweeter when you have had battles because you recognize your strength. My turning point came with a mind set change. My success came cuz I changed my mind. That mind set change was recognizing that going forward, confidence is something that I need to gain. I need to look for confidence and ways to feel good about my self image. How I actually look at myself when seen through a camera. And so, I made that more of my focus [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!