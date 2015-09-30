Celebrity Stylist June Ambrose Shares Why Her Mom Is an Inspiration

Celebrity stylist and fashion designer June Ambrose came from humble beginnings, and it's something she won't soon forget. So, it only makes sense that she credits her mother as her number one inspiration. "My mom inspires me," Ambrose reveals. "She was a single working mom and came from the Caribbean at a very young age. She was so determined, and never complained, and never got tired. She was relentless, and that kind of drive and determination inspires me to this day."

And Ambrose also shared that her upbringing has influenced how she defines success. "Success to me is being happy," she says. "You know, it's just a success to try. If you just try, you're successful."

To find out more about what success means to her, watch the full interview above.

