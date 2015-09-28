Celebrity Stylist June Ambrose Reveals How She Got Her Start in the Business

Kelsey Glein
Sep 28, 2015 @ 9:30 am

Celebrity stylist and fashion designer June Ambrose has worked with some of the biggest Hollywood stars in the business, but that doesn't mean she's forgotten how she got her start. So, how does she characterize her climb to success? "It was fun," Ambrose shares. "I'm so unapologetic for all of the things that I've done in my music and fashion career in terms of what I did behind the scenes. If I took it all back that means I wasn't relevant then and I don't exist now. So I have no regrets."

But the most exciting part for the fashionista was that each job led her to another job. "Every little thing leads to something big," she says. "And knowing that in the back of your head, you're kind of fearless walking into the light."

To find out how she has dealt with the ups and downs of success, watch the full interview above.

RELATED: Camila Alves on the One Trait You Need to Be a Successful Entrepreneur

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] How would you describe your climb? Has it been full of setbacks? Has it been great moments? Hm, yeah. Have you learned about yourself? Did you become the woman that you are through it? I will characterize my climb to success as It was fun. I am so unapologetic for all of the things I have done in my music and fashion career in terms of what I did behind the scenes. If I took it all back it means I wasn't relevent then and I don't exist now, so I have no regrets but it was It was fun at every turn. There were days that I cried but I cried because I knew the sun was going to come out tomorrow. [laughter] I just knew it would get better and each job led me to another job and that was the exciting part. Every little thing leads to something big and knowing that in the back of your head, you're kind of fearless walking into the light. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!