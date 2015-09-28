Celebrity Stylist June Ambrose Reveals How She Got Her Start in the Business

Celebrity stylist and fashion designer June Ambrose has worked with some of the biggest Hollywood stars in the business, but that doesn't mean she's forgotten how she got her start. So, how does she characterize her climb to success? "It was fun," Ambrose shares. "I'm so unapologetic for all of the things that I've done in my music and fashion career in terms of what I did behind the scenes. If I took it all back that means I wasn't relevant then and I don't exist now. So I have no regrets."

But the most exciting part for the fashionista was that each job led her to another job. "Every little thing leads to something big," she says. "And knowing that in the back of your head, you're kind of fearless walking into the light."

To find out how she has dealt with the ups and downs of success, watch the full interview above.

RELATED: Camila Alves on the One Trait You Need to Be a Successful Entrepreneur