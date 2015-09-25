June Ambrose on How to Be the CEO of Your Own Life

Jennifer Davis
Sep 25, 2015 @ 11:00 am

When June Ambrose says she's the CEO of her own life, she means it. The super stylist, who has a client list that includes Jay Z, Missy Elliott, and Diddy, as well as her own clothing line with HSN, has built a career on good instincts and a strong belief in herself.

"When I first started off working in corporate America I realized that in order for me to really climb the corporate ladder I had to create my own corporation," she says in an interview with PowerWomenTV. "I’m a rebel, you know. I believe in breaking all the rules, but I think once you set your rules you can live life out loud, and that’s how I like to live." For Ambrose, setting the rules included taking daring risks, having a vision, and creating opportunities for herself. "We are the CEOs of our lives, meaning that we run this." Preach. Watch the video above for more inspiration on how to be your own boss.

RELATED: Stylist June Ambrose Reveals Her Big Apple Hotspots

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] So I read something about you where you said you're the CEO of your life and don't let society box you in. Can you expand on that please, cuz I love it. Yeah. You know, I am in the CEO of my life. When I First started off working corporate America, I realized that in order for me to really climb the corporate ladder, I had to create my own corporation. [LAUGH] I'm a rebel you know, I believe in breaking all the rules, but I think that once you set your roles, you can live life out loud and That's kind of like how I like to live. And a lot of women are doing that now. They're saying I don't wanna be in an office from 9 to 5. I wanna raise my family. I just wanna do my own thing. I mean, you were a little ahead of your time I think. [LAUGH] I think I worked like 22 years ago. I was definitely ahead of my time. It's about having vision. And I think that it's important that you understand your brand Lot of people dont' wanna, we don't talk about that, that we are brands, that we are the CEOs of our lives, meaning that we run this, we constantly create opportunity for ourselves. Whether you're a mom or you're graduating from college, you have to think like a CEO. Even if you're working for a company, you should really think like someone whose in power, because you're not able to grow if you don't have that mentality. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!