The Climb: Jewelry Designer Jennifer Fisher on How Overcoming Her Health Issues Fueled Her Business

In an exclusive interview for The Climb, jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher discusses the hard times she faced that led to her successful career as the jewelry designer for her eponymous business.

Fisher, who got her start in the fashion industry working as a stylist, became diagnosed with a desmoids tumor at the age of 30—a very rare soft tissue sarcoma that called for chemotherapy sessions. Despite these hard times, however, Fisher got engaged, then got married, and eventually had her first child after overcoming her health issues. "I decided, after all of this, I'm going to keep this baby," she reveals. "This has to be a sign."

Following the birth of her son Shane, the stylist became stumped on the type of accessory to wear as an homage to her first-born. "I couldn't find anything to wear to represent him that represented my personal style. Everything felt a little too delicate. A little too dainty," she says in the video above. So, Fisher took on the task herself by sourcing gold dog tags and creating her own statement accessory that donned her son's full name. "It was an instant conversation piece," she says. "And one day, my husband looked at me and said, 'I think you have a business here.' And from then, we really started to grow and create different products and it's really grown from there."

For more of Jennifer Fisher's inspiring story, plus she talks about the importance of having a strong work ethic, and reveals how building relationships helps build a brand, watch the video above.

