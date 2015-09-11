Camila Alves on the One Trait You Need to Be a Successful Entrepreneur 

InStyle Staff
Sep 11, 2015 @ 3:30 pm

Starting a business is, without exception, a risky and difficult career decision, but according to Camila Alves, who launched the handbag company Muxo with her mom, achieving success is possible if you're persistent. In the video above, the model-turned-designer elaborates on the traits she believes entrepreneurs need to be successful.

"You have to be very persistent. You can’t be afraid of 'no'—you’re going to hear a lot of it," Alves says about beginning her company. Keeping a positive attitude is important, but so is understanding the ins and outs of your product. "You need to be able to know your product from beginning to end again on a 360 level. If you’re not that kind of person but you have a great idea or a great product you need to surround yourself with those kinds of people." Watch the full interview above.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] What traits do you find that you need to be successful, to be an entrepreneur? Because, so many people have an idea but what does it take to really make it happen? You need to be very persistent. You can't be afraid of no, you're gonna hear a lot of it. You need to be able to work around obstacles. You need to be able to have a three dimension vision to where, when you see something, okay, how is that gonna work out on a 360, right. What's the idea, how am I gonna make the product? How much is it gonna cost? How do I get to the customer? What stores are the best fit? Now, what about if it doesn't work. Was the quality, or it's the materials. You need to be able to know your product beginning to end. Again on a 360 level. And if you're not that kind of person, but you have a great idea, or a great product that you wanna do, you need to surround yourself with those kinda people. [MUSIC]

