Camila Alves Reveals How Her Brazilian Heritage Has Helped Her Succeed

There's no question that Camila Alves has made quite a name for herself. Aside from her multitude of modeling projects, the Brazilian-born beauty also has a successful handbag business that she started from the ground up with her mother Fatima Alves. But just what makes her a great designer? "Our culture is very happy, and very upbeat, and very full of life, and very colorful," she reveals of their inspiration for Muxo.

And when it comes to her work motto, Alves's heritage has definitely influenced the way she deals with bumps in the road. "One thing about Brazil, you know, we have a joke down there that 'the Brazilian way' is that no matter what happens, you find a way to work it out," she shares. "I definitely took that with me into business. No matter what's going on we always try to work it out, try to figure out the best solution, the best angle for it."

To find out why Alves considers herself an entrepreneur and more, watch the full interview above.

