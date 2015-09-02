Watch Chloë Grace Moretz Fight for Survival in the 5th Wave Trailer

It's the moment that fans of Rick Yancey's The 5th Wave have been waiting for. The first trailer for the film adaptation is here, and #Wavers will not be disappointed.

For those unfamiliar with the novel, the premise revolves around an alien invasion that comes in waves. First, the invaders take out the power; in the second wave, cities and infrastructure are destroyed; in the third wave, an airborne virus sweeps through killing millions; and in the fourth wave, the remaining are picked off. No one is safe, especially since "the others" are masquerading as humans.

What do they want? That's unclear, but they are without a doubt intent upon taking over Earth. As the others gear up for the fifth wave, Cassie Sullivan (portrayed by Chloë Grace Moretz) must survive in order to save her younger brother, Sam.

Watch the action-packed international trailer above to see it all unfold. The 5th Wave opens in theaters Jan. 15, 2016.

RELATED: Chloë Grace Moretz Is Nominated for an InStyle Social Media Award—Vote Now!