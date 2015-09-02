Watch Chloë Grace Moretz Fight for Survival in the 5th Wave Trailer

It's the moment that fans of Rick Yancey's The 5th Wave have been waiting for. The first trailer for the film adaptation is here, and #Wavers will not be disappointed.

For those unfamiliar with the novel, the premise revolves around an alien invasion that comes in waves. First, the invaders take out the power; in the second wave, cities and infrastructure are destroyed; in the third wave, an airborne virus sweeps through killing millions; and in the fourth wave, the remaining are picked off. No one is safe, especially since "the others" are masquerading as humans.

What do they want? That's unclear, but they are without a doubt intent upon taking over Earth. As the others gear up for the fifth wave, Cassie Sullivan (portrayed by Chloë Grace Moretz) must survive in order to save her younger brother, Sam.

Watch the action-packed international trailer above to see it all unfold. The 5th Wave opens in theaters Jan. 15, 2016.

[MUSIC] [NOISE] [MUSIC] [NOISE] Drop your weapon! You first! Drop it! [NOISE] I know you're human. How? Because if you were one of them, you would have shot me already. [SOUND] At 1:07 am the Odyssey satellite received images of an unfamiliar object moving past Mars. It stopped 250 miles above the Earth and is now orbiting our planet. We call them the Others. Dude, what do they want? Earth. That's the reason there here [UNKNOWN] Beneath the Earth. First they took our power, throwing the world into chaos. [SOUND] Then they took our cities. These laying everything to waste. [MUSIC] Next they took our lives with an unstoppable airborne virus. And worst of all, they took control. The others were already among us, exterminating anyone who'd survived. The others are readying themselves for the fifth wave. They have the ability to inhabit a human host And control their actions. They look just like us. So what do we do now? be there for each other. We can't trust anyone anymore. How are we supposed to fight the others if we don't know what they are? You aren't ready for the end of the world. I gotta get my brother. I'll get you there. You don't know anything about him. The others have Sam, and I'm gonna go get him. We're fighting simultaneous attacks on the last metropolitan areas. [UNKNOWN] humanity will be wiped from the face of the Earth. The others see our hope as a weakness. But they're wrong. This is our home. [SOUND] They will not possess it. [SOUND]

